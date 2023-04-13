Havelock man facing child porn charge

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children has led to a Havelock man’s arrest for child porn.

Johnny Davis, Jr. was charged with third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Havelock police said the cyber tip led to an investigation by them and the State Bureau of Investigations.

The 36-year-old Davis was jailed on a $20,000 bond and had his first court appearance today.

