Havelock man facing child porn charge

Johnny Davis, Jr.
Johnny Davis, Jr.(Havelock police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children has led to a Havelock man’s arrest for child porn.

Johnny Davis, Jr. was charged with third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Havelock police said the cyber tip led to an investigation by them and the State Bureau of Investigations.

The 36-year-old Davis was jailed on a $20,000 bond and had his first court appearance today.

