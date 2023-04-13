Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Have you seen me? Carteret County looking for missing person

James Latif Sr., 56, went missing Tuesday morning.
James Latif Sr., 56, went missing Tuesday morning.(cateret county sheriff's office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina deputies are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing person.

Carteret County Sherriff’s Office is looking for James Latif Sr. The 56-year-old was last seen in the Beaufort area two days ago around 10 a.m.

He left for an appointment and did not return. According to deputies, no information about a vehicle is known at this time.

Anyone with information about Latif’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-726-1911.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Lionel Street in Goldsboro
One person killed, 5 others injured in Goldsboro shooting
Kinston's Styles and Dunn transfer
Former Kinston stars Styles and Dunn complete transfers
Jaime Long
Carteret Co. human resources director & husband dead after shooting
The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
One person injured after horse barn leveled in Pitt County fire
Micsha Durham
Woman from Jacksonville homicide victim in Wilmington

Latest News

Camp Lejeune celebrates having the largest battery in the state
Camp Lejeune celebrates having the largest battery in the state
Eastern Carolina nonprofit rededicates building to youth and adults
Shanquella Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Another beauty Thursday; Rain moving in on Friday