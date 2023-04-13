Have you seen me? Carteret County looking for missing person

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina deputies are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing person.

Carteret County Sherriff’s Office is looking for James Latif Sr. The 56-year-old was last seen in the Beaufort area two days ago around 10 a.m.

He left for an appointment and did not return. According to deputies, no information about a vehicle is known at this time.

Anyone with information about Latif’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-726-1911.

