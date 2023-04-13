Advertise With Us
Food Pride Grocery celebrates opening in Grifton

Food Pride grocery store in Grifton
Food Pride grocery store in Grifton(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - In a long overdue celebration for a small town here in the east, residents came out to celebrate a store years in the making.

Today was the official ribbon cutting for the Food Pride grocery store in Grifton.

While the store opened at the end of last year, this morning was the grand opening with the town’s mayor on hand and customers in attendance to celebrate the big day.

This is the first grocery store the town has had in almost three years. The last grocery store closed three years ago while the store before that one was flooded during a hurricane.

The store is celebrating the occasion which coincides with the fifty-first anniversary of the Grifton shad festival by giving the first fifty-one customers through the door today a free two-liter of Pepsi.

