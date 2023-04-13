Edgecombe Community College asking public to not shoot their balloon down
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A community college here in the east is launching a balloon and asking the public to not shoot it down.
The Edgecombe Community College High Altitude Balloon team posted a video to their Facebook page showing a balloon rising into the air.
The caption says that the balloon is not a spy balloon. The balloon is part of a competition, Nasa / North Carolina Space Grant High Altitude Competition.
They are launching the balloon this morning between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. between the Center for Innovation and the Early College High School building on the Tarboro campus.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.