ECU emergency health residents hone skills on Wilderness Day

ECU Health emergency medicine residents create a splint for a standardized patient with a simulated broken leg.(East Carolina University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health emergency medicine residents practiced assessing and treating a variety of ailments in Wildwood Park.

ECU Health emergency medicine residents recently attended training in Wildwood Park for Wilderness Day which focuses on common outdoor ailments like altitude sickness, lightning strikes, falls from trees, and more. The residents attended various training sessions and split into small groups to run through simulated emergency scenarios with “patients” from Brody’s Office of Clinical Skills and Assessment and Education.

There are a number of practical applications for this type of training, especially for our medical residents who get to test their knowledge in the field,” said Dr. Jennifer Bennett, an emergency medicine physician at ECU Health and clinical assistant professor of emergency medicine at Brody. “These scenarios are the types of things that we, as emergency medicine physicians, address somewhat commonly. We can apply the knowledge and skills learned out here to patient care.”

Dr. Bennett added that she believed the day was a success and that she worked in tandem with Dr. Jennifer Parker-Cote, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Brody, to organize this event and to come up with unique real-life scenarios that could happen.

