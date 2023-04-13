Eastern Carolina nonprofit rededicates building to youth and adults

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -A nonprofit here in the east will host a unique rededication ceremony for one of their newly renovated office buildings today.

Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development will rededicate its office in Wallace, which has now been expanded to serve as a regional training center for youth and adults.

The center is expecting a number of guests including a special guest speaker, North Carolina House Representative Carson Smith.

The event starts at 2 p.m. at 414 North Norwood Street in Wallace.

