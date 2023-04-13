Eastern Carolina council members invite public to re-entry simulation

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An event in the east Thursday is looking to help those making the transition back to public life after incarceration.

The event’s goal is to bring awareness about the barriers an individual released from jail or prison experiences when re-entering the community.

City council members from Jacksonville will be on hand to participate in the re-entry simulation event.

The event will allow participants to experience first-hand the experience of newly released individuals in order to deepen their understanding.

The hope is that this leads to the removal of unnecessary barriers and lowers the recidivism rate.

The event takes place at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City from 8 A.M. to noon. There will also be a resource fair at the same location from 1 to 4 P.M.

