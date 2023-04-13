Eastern Carolina College hosting pride event

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A club on the campus of one college in the east is holding a pride event today.

The Gender Sexuality Alliance Club is hosting the pride day event at Pitt Community College.

All are welcome to attend the event. It is all about having a safe place for those in the LGBTQ community who need it.

The event is also a way to educate those outside the community and get to know them as people beyond the label.

The event takes place in the Goess Student Center at PCC at 11 A.M.

