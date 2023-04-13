Concerns are rising from a recent survey to the ECU community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A survey from the Faculty Senate Committee on diversity, equity, and inclusivity to all ECU students and staff is raising concerns, and the part asking about restroom preferences is what’s caught people’s attention.

“I do fear for both men and women of the opposite gender coming into their bathroom because then it can lead to a slippery slope,” says ECU Sophomore, Chris May.

The DEI is asking for feedback from the ECU community regarding topics like the accessibility of gender to restrooms.

May says, “I get that some may identify with the other gender but it gets to the point where what’s stopping basically a crazy person from going into the bathroom and god forbid something happens.”

Wyatt Gable is the president of the ECU chapter of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that advocates for conservative issues. “We see bathrooms as a place that’s safe for people if they want to avoid the opposite gender and now we’re having an invasion of privacy.”

The survey consists of four options to choose from when it comes to restrooms: gender-specific only, all-gender only, single-stall, or no preference.

As well as family-friendly, size, ability-inclusive restrooms, lactation stations, and showers on campus.

May told WITN, “I think we are a good campus for having bathrooms for those with disabilities but there can always be more. You’re usually only going to see one wheelchair-accessible bathroom.”

Though the survey is still ongoing, Gable and others are only hoping their concerns will be heard and considered.

“We absolutely want everyone to have equal opportunity whether you’re disabled or not but the problem with the survey was that was just an exclusion to their final goal which I feel is making bathrooms accessible to everyone no matter what your gender is and getting rid of the male and female idea of it,” Gable says.

As the survey is still open, Gable says the DEI is holding a virtual meeting next Tuesday, April 25th, to discuss further steps and more information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.