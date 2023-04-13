Camp Lejeune celebrates having the largest battery in the state

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce is hosting a celebration today for a new operational battery and energy storage system.

The system is installed on Camp Lejeune and is the largest battery system in the state. It will be operated in conjunction with a solar facility also located on the base. It will support the reliability of the power grid, and help transition to cleaner energy.

The event takes place at Camp Lejeune at 11 A.M.

