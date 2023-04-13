Bear Necessities Golf Classic to support New Bern HS renovations

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - You can get involved in efforts to improve a school in Craven County.

Keller Williams Realty in New Bern is holding their first Bear Necessities Golf Classic tomorrow.

It starts with a lunch at 11 a.m. and continues throughout the day.

All golfing slots are filled up with 19 different teams supported by 22 different sponsors.

Organizers say they are about 80% of the way into their $10,000 fundraising goal, and they need your help.

To give, stop by Keller Williams Realty in New Bern and drop off checks. You should make them out directly to New Bern High School with Red Day or Keller Williams in the memo.

On May 11, donations will be put to use, as work will begin on the renovations.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.