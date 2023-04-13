Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Bear Necessities Golf Classic to support New Bern HS renovations

Bear Necessities Golf Classic to support New Bern HS renovations
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - You can get involved in efforts to improve a school in Craven County.

Keller Williams Realty in New Bern is holding their first Bear Necessities Golf Classic tomorrow.

It starts with a lunch at 11 a.m. and continues throughout the day.

All golfing slots are filled up with 19 different teams supported by 22 different sponsors.

Organizers say they are about 80% of the way into their $10,000 fundraising goal, and they need your help.

To give, stop by Keller Williams Realty in New Bern and drop off checks. You should make them out directly to New Bern High School with Red Day or Keller Williams in the memo.

On May 11, donations will be put to use, as work will begin on the renovations.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Lionel Street in Goldsboro
One person killed, 5 others injured in Goldsboro shooting
Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
Kinston's Styles and Dunn transfer
Former Kinston stars Styles and Dunn complete transfers
Jaime Long
Carteret Co. human resources director & husband dead after shooting
The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
One person injured after horse barn leveled in Pitt County fire

Latest News

ECU survey regarding restroom preferences
Concerns are rising from a recent survey to the ECU community
Bear Necessities Golf Classic to support New Bern HS renovations
Operation 256
Operation 356 to kick off in Belhaven
Operation 356 Fundraiser
ENC at 3 - Operation 356 Fundraiser