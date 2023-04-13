Advertise With Us
American adds flights at Coastal Regional Airport in New Bern

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Additions at one regional airport in the East will provide more options for travelers ahead of peak season.

American Airlines will add five daily flights from Coastal Regional Airport in New Bern connecting travelers through Charlotte to destinations of their choice all around the world.

The additional flights will offer passengers more opportunities to schedule their next trip for business or for leisure this spring and summer.

Airport director Andrew Shorter says the addition of these flights will increase flight seating at the airport by 84 percent.

Shorter says the additional flights will provide more hourly wage opportunities for employees at the airport and TSA.

Flights are already available to book and booking early is highly encouraged since it is expected to be a very busy summer travel season.

