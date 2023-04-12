Advertise With Us
Woman from Jacksonville homicide victim in Wilmington

Micsha Durham
Micsha Durham(Wilmington police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Wilmington say the death of a woman from Jacksonville at a baseball stadium is a homicide.

The body of Micsha Durham was found just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Godwin Stadium on Shipyard Boulevard.

Wilmington police at Godwin Stadium after a dead body was located
Wilmington police at Godwin Stadium after a dead body was located(WECT)

Police have yet to say how the 32-year-old woman died, or exactly where her body was found at the city-owned facility.

Wilmington police ask if anyone had contact with the victim, or saw her in the Wilmington area to call them at 910-765-7822.

