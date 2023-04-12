Advertise With Us
Teacher of the Week: Justin Van Wegen

Van Wegen snapping a selfie in his office!
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Justin Van Wegen is a history teacher and football coach at Farmville Central High School.

Van Wegen has been teaching in the Pitt County School system since 2020, but served in the Army and taught in Colorado before calling North Carolina his home.

Originally from California, Van Wegen joined the military after graduating high school. During his time serving, we took courses to get his teaching certification and taught courses while in the Army.

He says that many there are similarities when it comes to bringing a football team and uniting in a classroom, whether that’s on base or in a school.

Van Wegen loves teaching because he says seeing the “lightbulb moment” for his students or athletes is one of his greatest joys.

He was nominated by one of his athletes and students, Dalton Lee, who says Van Wegen “is a wonderful teacher and even better football coach!”

