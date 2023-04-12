Sports Spotlight: Croatan senior Kate Wilson progarm’s first girls lacrosse player to sign to play in NCAA division-I

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Croatan girls lacrosse is just a few years old as a program. But the Cougars have one of the top teams in the east, and maybe the state, this spring.

Senior Kate Wilson is a big reason for their success and we feature her in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“My brother played it when he was in high school. I was in fourth grade and I started playing it,” says Croatan senior Kate Wilson, “and absolutely fell in love with it.”

Lacrosse is now a three season sport for Croatan senior Kate Wilson. She plays club and was one of the original players at the high school.

“She was part of that original program we started four years ago with COVID,” says Croatan head coach Nick Moore, “Right off the bat we knew she was something special. She had the stick skills, the determination, the energy, hard worker, she is just a natural leader.”

The first season cut down. Kate also has had a few injuries keep her off the field since.

“I hate sitting on the sideline,” says Wilson, “I come back and I’m like can I go in, can I go in, can I go in.”

Which is why her milestones are so impressive. Kate is closing in on 200 career goals and notched her 200th career point this week at J.H. Rose.

“It’s unreal, and doing it with some of my best friends too,” says Wilson, “There is no way to describe it.”

“Her stick skills in the 8, its like a magnet the ball just gets attracted to her stick,” says Moore.

Wilson contributes in all three areas of the game.

“I feel like I have grown, matured as high school has gone on,” says Kate, “My lacrosse IQ has gotten higher.”

“Really strong defensively. Forces a lot of turnovers,” says Moore, “Vital in transition with our rides and our clears.”

All the growth showed at a camp at Liberty University.

“One of my friends goes I just need a roommate. I was like ok I’ll go,” says Kate, “I fell in love with the campus. I started going to more stuff they were having like prospect days and winter camps. Eventually got a call from the coach saying you can have a spot on the team.”

Kate is the first girls lacrosse player from Croatan to commit to play division one college lacrosse.

“It’s incredible. When I signed I was like oh my gosh it finally felt real,” says Wilson who signed with Liberty this winter, “But I still think is this real? Pinch myself to make sure.”

Wilson would like to have one more first with Croatan this spring. Become the first team from the east to bring home a state title.

“Currently, we are number one in the east,” says Wilson, “It would be insane to win it.”

Croatan is 10-2 so far this spring.

