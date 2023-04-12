ROCKY MOUNT: Police make arrest in March 26 shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened late last month.

The shooting happened on Northeast Main Street in Rocky Mount in the early morning hours of March 26 when police say a large fight broke out as area night clubs were closing for the night.

Police say that 35-year-old Brendan Bryant approached 41-year-old Dynasty Brown shortly after the two had been in a fight. police say Bryant took out a pistol and shot Brown at close range. Police also said that after Bryant fired his gun that several other people began shooting their guns, injuring 19-year-old Amiya Tucker and 29-year-old Isiah Purvis.

On Tuesday Bryant turned himself into the magistrate’s office in Rocky Mount. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Edgecombe County jail with no bond.

Brown was taken to ECU Health in Greenville where he is currently listed in serious condition. Taylor and Purvis are currently listed in stable condition at UNC Health Nash Hospital in Rocky Mount.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating these shootings and is asking that anyone with information or video of the fights from March 26th call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411

