Report: 5 people shot in Goldsboro

Shooting on Lionel Street in Goldsboro
Shooting on Lionel Street in Goldsboro(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -There are reports of several people being shot in Goldsboro in Wayne County this evening.

Wayne County dispatch confirmed to WITN some kind of incident on Lionel Street but didn’t immediately provide details. Witn’s Jaylen Holloway is on his way to the scene.

Police on the scene of Goldsboro Shooting
Police on the scene of Goldsboro Shooting(WITN)

WRAL reports five people have been shot. There’s no word on the condition of any victims or what led up to the shooting.

Stay with WITN for updated information as we learn more.

