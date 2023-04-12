Report: 5 people shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -There are reports of several people being shot in Goldsboro in Wayne County this evening.

Wayne County dispatch confirmed to WITN some kind of incident on Lionel Street but didn’t immediately provide details. Witn’s Jaylen Holloway is on his way to the scene.

Police on the scene of Goldsboro Shooting (WITN)

WRAL reports five people have been shot. There’s no word on the condition of any victims or what led up to the shooting.

