Pitt County nonprofit asking for community help following storm damage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Packs4Patriots, now known as N.C. Support Our Troops, says it has seen storm damage to its older building in the past but never this severe as what they are seeing following the recent storms and severe weather with gaps in the ceiling, leaking rainwater, and cracked ceiling tiles.

“The worst damage than even in hurricanes. Rain poured in, we had buckets of water all over the floor, the tiles fell down wet, and it was a terrible mess,” says Support Our Troops Director, Barbara Whitehead.

Whitehead says volunteers and community members are already coming together and acted quickly in this time of need.

“We’ve tried to put tarps up inside to try to keep the birds out because there’s birds in the attic and the property management company has sent a roofer over to look at the damage but I’m not sure where we’re going to go from here. It’s pretty extensive.”

With more rain expected in the coming days, there are concerns. “I’m trying not to panic about Friday because if it rains again, the tarps aren’t going to hold and so we’re going to have water in the floor to clean up, and there’s no telling how much further out the damage will go,” Whitehead told WITN.

Moving forward, Whitehead and volunteers are in need of the community’s help.

Whitehead says, “The mission has to continue. Our troops are still deploying. Right now we’re just waiting to see if somehow someone will come through with maybe some donations, repairs, ceiling tiles, and labor. we need some volunteers.”

Volunteers like Josie DiCesare, who have been serving the nonprofit for years are also hopeful as they continue pushing forward.

“We need this area. We rely on our Wednesdays. To see the damage that’s up there, and it’s been patched many times since we’ve been coming so like she said, we need help,” DiCesare says.

Along with the need for donations and volunteers for the storm damage, Whitehead also says the nonprofit is in need of items for care packages. Some of those items consist of hand sanitizer, deodorant, and sunscreen.

To get involved, donate, or see the extensive list of other items in need; visit the Support Our Troops website or N.C. Support Our Troops Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.