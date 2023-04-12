Pitt county launches new program to help residents and first responders

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With this week highlighting Public Safety Telecommunicators, Pitt County is launching a new program to benefit both first responders and their citizens.

The Premise Alert program allows area residents to submit potentially life-saving information for residents, even before calling first responders.

“It would help senior citizens and not only that, a lot of young people have health problems that would benefit,” said Pitt County Resident, Betty Hungton.

Pitt County’s EMS coordinator Jim McArthur says it has already saved lives. “I can think of a heart attack or stroke and one or two cardiac arrests that we’ve had in critical access facilities where having the information on file helped get first responders on scene quicker,” he said.

Residents can fill out a form found online with information about themselves that may help emergency services once they reach the home. That includes everything from pre-existing conditions to even ways to access the home itself.

“Especially before EMS gets on scene and then has to figure out okay there’s a hidden key or a gate code or ya know they needed to go around to the carport side because that citizen is in a wheelchair,” said Jimmy Hodges, the Pitt County Deputy EM director.

Pitt County officials say that any information shared on the form is confidential and will only be used by first responders. Once you submit a form, you will get a reminder once a year to update any new information.

