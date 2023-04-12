PirateFest returning for its 16th year Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Swashbucklers and their crew of all ages are invited to Greenville’s 16th PirateFest.

The free festival will be held at the Town Common and along First Street in Uptown Greenville from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. this Saturday. PirateFest says it will showcase the best of Eastern North Carolina’s artists, restaurants, and recreational activities with a pirate theme.

The City of Greenville highlights the free concert featuring award-winning country duo Maddie & Tae at the Town Common Amphitheater. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.

Free parking will be available all day in public lots and across Uptown District streets.

The festival says people should feel safe, comfortable, and welcome. Dogs are allowed to come, but owners must pick up what they leave behind.

The following are NOT permitted:

Outside alcohol, food, or beverage

Coolers

Picnic baskets

Tents

Glass or glass containers of any kind

Laser pointers

Unauthorized soliciting, advertising, product sampling, giveaways, etc.

Illegal substances

Weapons of any kind

Threatening signs or apparel

For more information, you can visit piratefestnc.com.

