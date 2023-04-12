One suspect arrested, search for second continues following chase in Pasquotank County

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says the passenger in a stolen vehicle that led deputies on a chase and fired at them before escaping on foot has been arrested.

Tuesday night deputies arrested Sean Mulford and charged him with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct.

Warrants have also been obtained for Bradley Ferris for felony flee to elude arrest and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Deputies are still searching for Ferris who is described as 5′9″, weighs approximately 289 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location should contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191.

Deputies say around 8:15 a.m. they tried to stop a pickup truck on Main Street Ext. near Shady Drive. They said the speeding truck wouldn’t stop and at one point in the Foxhaven subdivision the passenger fired three shots at the deputy.

The truck, which they later found out was stolen, crashed into a ditch and the two people inside ran into nearby woods.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the woods and used drones and a Highway Patrol helicopter in their search.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 3:30 p.m. when deputies determined that no one was still in the woods.

