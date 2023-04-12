Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

One suspect arrested, search for second continues following chase in Pasquotank County

Sean Mulford and Bradley Ferris
Sean Mulford and Bradley Ferris(Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says the passenger in a stolen vehicle that led deputies on a chase and fired at them before escaping on foot has been arrested.

Tuesday night deputies arrested Sean Mulford and charged him with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct.

Warrants have also been obtained for Bradley Ferris for felony flee to elude arrest and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Deputies are still searching for Ferris who is described as 5′9″, weighs approximately 289 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location should contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191.

Deputies say around 8:15 a.m. they tried to stop a pickup truck on Main Street Ext. near Shady Drive. They said the speeding truck wouldn’t stop and at one point in the Foxhaven subdivision the passenger fired three shots at the deputy.

The truck, which they later found out was stolen, crashed into a ditch and the two people inside ran into nearby woods.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the woods and used drones and a Highway Patrol helicopter in their search.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 3:30 p.m. when deputies determined that no one was still in the woods.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Long
Carteret Co. human resources director & husband dead after shooting
The former deputy was jailed after his bond was doubled.
Former Craven County deputy/SRO charged with having sex with high school student
Authorities say Watford is responsible for the death of his father.
Bertie Co. deputies searching for son after father gunned down
Jeremee Epps
GOTCHA! Traffic stop snags wanted Pinetops man
Cannon was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office and is in jail.
Deputies in the east arrest man for statutory rape

Latest News

NCEL 04-10-2023
NCEL 04-11-2023
The Birthplace of Pepsi could soon be home to the company's first ever museum
Grant for first ever Pepsi Museum approved by New Bern Board of Aldermen
Rocky Mount Shooting
Rocky Mount Shooting
Brendan Bryant
ROCKY MOUNT: Police make arrest in March 26 shooting