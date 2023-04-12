Advertise With Us
NCDOT: Free bike helmets coming soon

The event helped teach kids about bike safety, including wearing a helmet. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - With warmer Spring and Summer weather on the way, so are free safety devices for children across the state.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they plan to give away thousands of bike helmets again this year to children across the state as part of their Bicycle Helmet Initiative in an effort to reduce the number of serious injuries and save lives.

NCDOT says they plan to give away 22,950 bicycle helmets to make sure that children have what they need to stay safe while riding their bikes.

Since 2015, NCDOT’s Bicycle Helmet Initiative has provided 77,065 helmets to children in need. The state gave a record 19,900 bike helmets to children last year. This year’s giveaway would break that record again.

NCDOT started the Bicycle Helmet Initiative in 2007 to educate cyclists, especially children, about the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a bike to reduce the risk of severe brain injuries

According to the CDC, From 2009-2018, children up to 17 years old constituted 40.3% of emergency department visits for all nonfatal bicycle-related traumatic brain injuries.

NCDOT says the helmets are purchased using funds from sales of the “Share the Road” specialty license plate as well as funds provided by the federal government. Helmets are then given away at local safety events for underprivileged children. Participating organizations include schools, YMCAs, local law enforcement agencies, parks and recreation departments, churches, and other organizations that host bike safety events.

For more information about bike safety, visit NCDOT Integrated Mobility Division.

The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
Horse barn leveled in Pitt County fire
Eastern Carolina man shot multiple times during robbery
Woman from Jacksonville homicide victim in Wilmington
Grant for first ever Pepsi Museum approved by New Bern Board of Aldermen
