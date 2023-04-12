Kinston police gifted 40 handmade quilts to be distributed to those in need

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police on Wednesday received some comfort quilts to give to victims they encounter.

The Neuse Quilters Guild gifted the police department nearly 40 handmade quilts.

The officers were asked to distribute these quilts to the victims of domestic violence, natural disasters, and the homeless in their time of need.

Police said the quilts are greatly appreciated.

