Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Kinston police gifted 40 handmade quilts to be distributed to those in need

Pictured: Neuse Quilters, Capt. Jenkins, Sgt. Moody, Sgt. Conner
Pictured: Neuse Quilters, Capt. Jenkins, Sgt. Moody, Sgt. Conner(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police on Wednesday received some comfort quilts to give to victims they encounter.

The Neuse Quilters Guild gifted the police department nearly 40 handmade quilts.

The officers were asked to distribute these quilts to the victims of domestic violence, natural disasters, and the homeless in their time of need.

Police said the quilts are greatly appreciated.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Long
Carteret Co. human resources director & husband dead after shooting
Kinston's Styles and Dunn transfer
Former Kinston stars Styles and Dunn complete transfers
Bradley Ferris
Man named person of interest after Pasquotank County manhunt
Jeremee Epps
GOTCHA! Traffic stop snags wanted Pinetops man
Michael Raynor
Jacksonville police make arrest after multiple suspected overdoses near area high school

Latest News

Micsha Durham
Woman from Jacksonville homicide victim in Wilmington
PirateFest returning for its 16th year Saturday
Rocky Mount police
Eastern Carolina man shot multiple times during robbery
Grifton grocery store hosts ribbon cutting
Grifton grocery store hosts ribbon cutting