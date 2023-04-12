Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Another beauty day Wednesday; Tracking rain Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of high pressure continues to build over the region through Thursday. The high pressure will be responsible for mostly calm and clear weather over the next several days. By Wednesday. the high will start to migrate towards the coast allowing for southwesterly breezes to stream through the region. As a result, temperature further inland will warm up to the upper lower 80s, while areas along the coast remain cooler into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Similar temps will stick around on Thursday under continued sunny skies.

Thursday night into Friday a low pressure system is forecast to move northward from the Gulf of Mexico. By Friday afternoon and Friday night, the northward progression of the low will bring showers and a few storms to eastern NC. The low and it’s associated showers will move offshore by sunrise Saturday, setting us up for a fairly quiet weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will continued to reach the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front is targeting a Sunday night passage with a few showers or storms possible after sunset Sunday.

The weather goes back to quiet next week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s Monday through Wednesday.

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.