Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Another beauty day Wednesday; Tracking rain Friday

Highs will reach around 80° through the end of the week
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Jim Howard
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of high pressure continues to build over the region through Thursday. The high pressure will be responsible for mostly calm and clear weather over the next several days. By Wednesday. the high will start to migrate towards the coast allowing for southwesterly breezes to stream through the region. As a result, temperature further inland will warm up to the upper lower 80s, while areas along the coast remain cooler into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Similar temps will stick around on Thursday under continued sunny skies.

Thursday night into Friday a low pressure system is forecast to move northward from the Gulf of Mexico. By Friday afternoon and Friday night, the northward progression of the low will bring showers and a few storms to eastern NC. The low and it’s associated showers will move offshore by sunrise Saturday, setting us up for a fairly quiet weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will continued to reach the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front is targeting a Sunday night passage with a few showers or storms possible after sunset Sunday.

The weather goes back to quiet next week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s Monday through Wednesday.

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Long
Carteret Co. human resources director & husband dead after shooting
Bradley Ferris
Man named person of interest after Pasquotank County manhunt
Jeremee Epps
GOTCHA! Traffic stop snags wanted Pinetops man
Kinston's Styles and Dunn transfer
Former Kinston stars Styles and Dunn complete transfers
Michael Raynor
Jacksonville police make arrest after multiple suspected overdoses near area high school

Latest News

The town of Grifton opens a grocery store after nearly three years without one.
Grifton grocery store hosts ribbon cutting
First Alert Forecast For April 12, 2023
NCEL 04-10-2023
NCEL 04-11-2023
The Birthplace of Pepsi could soon be home to the company's first ever museum
Grant for first ever Pepsi Museum approved by New Bern Board of Aldermen