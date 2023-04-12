Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

J.H. Rose baseball coach Ronald Vincent wins 1,000th career game

Rose wins at Jacksonville to clinch milestone victory
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another historic night for legendary J.H. Rose baseball coach Ronald Vincent. His Rampants beat Jacksonville 12-2. It’s RV’s 1,000th career victory. Coach Vincent continues to add to his all-time wins lead in North Carolina high school baseball history.

“It’s hard to express. It’s hard to say, there’s so many, it’s not something you think about then the next thing you know it is right here,” says Ronald Vincent about 1,000th career win, “Lot of good players of course, lot of good assistant coaches, a lot of things go into it. A lot of things go into maintaining my health so it’s hard to do. Really impressed. Last two days we played a lot better. Hit the ball hard the last two days.”

Rose is 13-3 and currently ranked 12th in the state. RV started coaching at Farmville Central in 1970. He was there through the 1973 season. He started at J.H. Rose in 1974 and has been there ever since.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Long
Carteret Co. human resources director & husband dead after shooting
Bradley Ferris
Man named person of interest after Pasquotank County manhunt
Jeremee Epps
GOTCHA! Traffic stop snags wanted Pinetops man
Kinston's Styles and Dunn transfer
Former Kinston stars Styles and Dunn complete transfers
Michael Raynor
Jacksonville police make arrest after multiple suspected overdoses near area high school

Latest News

ECU pitcher Danny Beal threw five innings to get the save in win over Old Dominion
9th ranked ECU baseball tops Old Dominion
Pepsi Sports Spotlight Kate Wilson Croatan lacrosse senior
Sports Spotlight: Croatan senior Kate Wilson progarm’s first girls lacrosse player to sign to play in NCAA division-I
ECU falls to #5 UNC women's lacrosse
ECU lacrosse plays close but falls late to #5 UNC
WITN ODU ECU BASEBALL
WITN ODU ECU BASEBALL