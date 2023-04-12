J.H. Rose baseball coach Ronald Vincent wins 1,000th career game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another historic night for legendary J.H. Rose baseball coach Ronald Vincent. His Rampants beat Jacksonville 12-2. It’s RV’s 1,000th career victory. Coach Vincent continues to add to his all-time wins lead in North Carolina high school baseball history.

“It’s hard to express. It’s hard to say, there’s so many, it’s not something you think about then the next thing you know it is right here,” says Ronald Vincent about 1,000th career win, “Lot of good players of course, lot of good assistant coaches, a lot of things go into it. A lot of things go into maintaining my health so it’s hard to do. Really impressed. Last two days we played a lot better. Hit the ball hard the last two days.”

Rose is 13-3 and currently ranked 12th in the state. RV started coaching at Farmville Central in 1970. He was there through the 1973 season. He started at J.H. Rose in 1974 and has been there ever since.

