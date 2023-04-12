Hundreds visit Pitt Community College job fair

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s almost graduation time, and hundreds of students at Pitt Community College are gearing up for it.

Today, a job fair introduced about 600 students and alumni to open positions, including the opportunities here at WITN.

Organizers of the spring career fair say it helps to give students an idea of what careers are open to them, especially because there are often more possibilities out there than people realize. Many of them pay well and don’t even require a bachelor’s degree.

“It gives them an opportunity to just network and meet with different people, even if that’s not something that they may be interested in right now. Plans change. There are different times where we may offer different careers. And then they can also share opportunities with family members and friends, people they may know that are interested in other things as well,” said organizer W. V. Yarbrough.

Today’s job fair was from 9 a.m. until noon. ECU also hosted a job fair this afternoon.

Despite fluctuating job news recently, organizers of PCC’s job fair say they have seen a lot of interest from both employers and employees.

