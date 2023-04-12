Advertise With Us
Horse barn leveled in Pitt County fire

The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire that leveled a horse barn this afternoon in northern Pitt County.

The call came in shortly before 3:00 p.m. to a home on Sheppard Mill Road outside of Stokes.

Only a few support beams remain standing of the barn with is about 50 feet from the house.

Several ambulances are at the fire scene but at this point, we do not know if there were any injuries or if any animals were in the barn.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

