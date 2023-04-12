Advertise With Us
Grifton grocery store hosts ribbon cutting

The town of Grifton opens a grocery store after nearly three years without one.
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new grocery store here in the east is holding a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

The Food Pride store in Grifton is holding a ribbon cutting for its grand opening ceremony this morning.

The store is the first grocery store to open in the Grifton area in almost three years.

The store is celebrating the occasion which coincides with the 51st anniversary of the Grifton Shad Festival by giving the first 51 customers through the door a free two-liter Pepsi.

The ribbon-cutting event takes place at 10 A.M.

