ECU lacrosse plays close but falls late to #5 UNC

#5 UNC 12, ECU 9
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s lacrosse battle hard, lead multiple times but in the end fell to 5th ranked North Carolina 12-9 on Tuesday afternoon at Johnson Stadium in Greenville.

The Pirates jumped out to 3-0 lead. Sophia LoCicero, Frances Kimel, and Sophie Patton got them out and running.

UNC would go on a run and they would lead 5-4 at the half.

The Pirates tied it in the 3rd and it would be 6-6 after three.

ECU jumped out to a two goal lead in the fourth. A brilliant goal by Leah Bestany put them up 8-6.

UNC tallied six unanswered goals to close out the win.

The Pirates play at No. 9 Florida next on Saturday.

