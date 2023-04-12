Eastern Carolina man shot multiple times and reports being robbed

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement here in the east is investigating after finding a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Early this morning, the Rocky Mount Police Department went to the Gwen Street and Amos Street area after getting calls that a person had been shot.

Audray Wilkes was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the 2700 block of Gwen Street and says that he was robbed of money, according to officers.

The 36-year-old was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division asks anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 as they continue to investigate the shooting.

