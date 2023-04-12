Eastern Carolina couple and Holocaust survivor celebrates 70 year wedding anniversary

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A couple here in the East is celebrating a huge milestone in their relationship, while also reflecting on some of the most traumatic times of their lives growing up.

For the Lindner’s April 11th marks their 70th wedding anniversary and a chance to reflect on their relationship.

During World War II at just nine and ten years old, Maria and Mike Lindner and their families were forced into concentration camps during The Holocaust, although the couple would not meet until years later.

“I was in concentration camps, I was beat up, and I just didn’t like their ways,” Mike Lindner said.

“They endured torture, starvation, beatings. At 10 years old he was made to bury dead people who were brutally murdered. It goes into great detail like that but it is also a great read for just about any age. History doesn’t need to be forgotten” Angie Lindner, daughter of Maria and Mike said.

The Lindners spent over two years in the camps before they were liberated.

“Good American people rescued us from the misery and took care of us and got all of the people left alive” Maria Lindner said.

Mike and Maria’s families moved to the United States in 1949, still not having met, but just a few months later, Maria would lay eyes on Mike and find her future husband.

For Maria, she knew she and Mike were meant to be from the moment she laid eyes on him at a dance set up by her church.

“I saw two guys coming and I say to the girls he is going to be my husband. And they say are you crazy? You’ve never even met him, I say but he is going to be my husband. So we stay there for about another hour, but he never came to me or say nothing or tried meet me or whatever. And I say I better do something because it is almost time to go and he doesn’t even know me. So I wrote him a note, and I said my number is 50 and I’d like to dance with you, and then he asked me to dance” Maria Lindner said.

A couple months after the couple met, Mike joined the army and was sent back to Germany and for two and a half years the couple would communicate through letters, until they ultimately got engaged.

When Mike returned from Germany, Maria moved to Kinston where they would settle down, and she and Mike have now been happily married for 70 years, setting an example for their daughter, Angela.

Having faced adversity numerous times in their life, from surviving brutal treatment in concentration camps in Germany to moving here to the United States from Poland, and on top of it a long distance relationship, but without question both of the Lindners say it’s been worth it.

“They were great role models for me. The two most humble and kindest people I’ve ever met. They are a really inspiring couple to look to” Angela Lindner said.

The Lindners will be enjoying a celebratory mass at their church this Sunday, reminiscing on their love story that’s spanned more than 70 years.

Mike is also an author, and is set to share his story soon in a movie as well called “Leaving Terror Behind” which will detail what it was like to join the American Army and his time living in Germany in concentration camps during World War II.

