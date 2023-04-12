Bank of the Arts Artwalk showcasing Craven Community student art this month

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolinians can connect with their college artists with this month’s Artwalk showcase.

Craven Community College visual arts students and Twin River Artists Association members will have artwork in the Bank of Arts gallery through the month of April. The pieces are to be unveiled this Friday during the reception ceremony from 5-8 p.m..

Twenty-five students from the New Bern and Havelock campuses are participating in the event. Students will be able to mingle and discuss their art pieces with guests and engage with the community about their pieces; as well as have the option to set a price and sell their pieces.

A student will be awarded the President’s Award from university president Dr. Ray Stratts at 5:30 p.m..

The Artwalk is a free monthly event hosted by the Bank of the Arts in New Bern to connect the community with local artists.

