9th ranked ECU baseball tops Old Dominion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 9th ranked ECU baseball team made home sweet again on Tuesday night beating Old Dominion 7-3 at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The Pirates are 21-2 at home this season.

Carter Cunningham and Lane Hoover both hit two-run home runs in the first two innings to put ECU up 4-0. The Pirates are 10-0 when they hit two homers in a game.

Josh Moylan, Jacob Starling, and Luke Nowak all drove in a run in the 7th to put the Pirates up 7-3.

“You said another mid-week win like we have been winning a lot of midweeks so that was a big emphasis. We were 4-5 coming into tonight, so just being ready to play. I thought our guys were ready to play,” says ECU head coach Cliff Godwin, “Thought it was a great game on the mound, defensively a bunch of web gems in crucial situations. Thought our offense was good early and good late to finish the game.”

Zach Root got the start going three shutout innings and picked up his third win of the season. Danny Beal got the Pirates out of a jam in the fifth. He threw a career-long five innings in relief to get the win. He allowed one run and struck out nine.

“It was nice to go 5 innings. I think that’s my career long. It was just nice to feel good for once. Have all my stuff working,” says ECU pitcher Danny Beal, “Missing bats is something we take pride in as a bullpen. So, awesome to see me, Root, and Jake all do the things we need to do to win.”

East Carolina hosts Cincinnati this weekend for a three-game conference series in Greenville. The Pirates have a share of first place in the conference with Houston and South Florida at 4-2.

