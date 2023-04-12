Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the girls were reported missing April 5 from their home in Lake Butler, Florida. (Source: WALA)
By WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two Florida girls, ages 12 and 14, were found safe nearly 400 miles from their home after officials said they took a vehicle to drive to meet someone they met online.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were reported missing April 5 from their home in Lake Butler, Florida.

Deputies said the 12-year-old girl stole her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with her 14-year-old friend.

However, the girls ended up about 200 miles short of their destination when authorities located them in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, on April 6.

Still, the Alabama town is nearly 400 miles from their home in Florida.

Investigators said they were driving to meet someone they met online. The FBI is now trying to find out who the girls were going to meet.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies were involved in the search, including from Florida, Alabama and Louisiana.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Long
Carteret Co. human resources director & husband dead after shooting
Bradley Ferris
Man named person of interest after Pasquotank County manhunt
Kinston's Styles and Dunn transfer
Former Kinston stars Styles and Dunn complete transfers
Jeremee Epps
GOTCHA! Traffic stop snags wanted Pinetops man
Michael Raynor
Jacksonville police make arrest after multiple suspected overdoses near area high school

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Buckingham Palace: Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida set to execute ‘ninja killer’ for 1989 murders
FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April...
NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label
FILE - An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit on Nov. 16,...
Stiff EPA emission limits aim to boost US electric vehicle sales