Woman devastated after lost dog euthanized without her knowledge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - An Illinois woman is sharing the story of how her lost dog was euthanized in hopes of preventing others from experiencing the same pain. She says her death was avoidable.

When Margaret Kolosa’s 10-year-old Boston terrier, Peanut, escaped from her yard April 4, the first place she thought to look was the local animal shelter. She immediately called Winnebago County Animal Services, and an officer said she could pick up Peanut the next day.

But Kolosa says when her mother went to pick Peanut up, the dog was not at the animal shelter, WIFR reports.

“When my mom went to go pick her up the next day at 11, she was told that Peanut was not there. Then, they told her she was at the animal emergency hospital,” Kolosa said. “My mom went to the animal emergency hospital. They said she was not there.”

Animal services administrator Brett Frazier says his office took Peanut to the Animal Emergency Clinic because of a tumor on her abdomen.

“This was a pretty bad situation, based on the information that they had, and they thought euthanasia would be the route to go,” Frazier said.

Kolosa says she was not contacted ahead of the procedure.

“They did not tell me that she was going to be euthanized,” Kolosa said.

Frazier says employees tried to contact Kolosa, but the phone number registered on the microchip was one digit off, a data entry error. He also admits the staff member who took Peanut to the hospital didn’t update the system.

“Where we did screw up is when we didn’t change that location right away at 2 p.m.,” Frazier said. “When that wasn’t changed until after 5:30, that prevented the officer who spoke to the owner from knowing where the dog was.”

Kolosa reminds pet owners to double check all medical documents. While she appreciates the shelter taking accountability, she says it shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

“What I’d like to say to the shelter is ‘do better,’” Kolosa said.

Animal services covered the full cost of Peanut’s cremation.

Illinois law requires owners to be notified within 24 hours if their pet is caught. Animal control must give a week’s notice before the pet is euthanized. Frazier says Peanut’s medical condition negated the week requirement.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.