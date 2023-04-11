WITN 7.7: Oxygen channel now available to viewers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is excited to share that viewers now have more options when they sit down and turn on the TV.

As of Tuesday, you can now find Oxygen on WITN 7.7.

Oxygen’s programming focuses on high quality true crime shows.

In order for it to show up on your list of over-the-air channels, you will need to perform the rescan function on your television.

