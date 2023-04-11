Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Ample Sunshine; Warm Temps; Low Humidity Ahead

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of high pressure continues to build over the region this afternoon and heading into the evening. The high pressure in place will be responsible for mostly calm and clear weather over the next several days. By Wednesday. the high will start to migrate towards the coast allowing for southwesterly breezes to stream through the region. As a result, temperature further inland may warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s, while areas along the coast remain cooler into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

Thursday into Friday, as high pressure sits over Eastern NC, a low pressure system is forecast to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. Most of the forecast guidance project a frontal boundary along with the system to move northward and impact parts of the Deep South with showers and thunderstorms

By Friday evening and early Saturday, the northward progression of the low pressure system will help to push the high pressure offshore, allowing for increased humidity and clouds to build across the area, supporting the opportunity for a few showers and rumbles of thunder.

As of now, the best chances for showers and a rumble of thunder is Friday night into Saturday.

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.