Residents asked to shelter in place in Pasquotank County due to manhunt

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina authorities in Pasquotank County are asking residents to stay in their homes as they search for two people considered armed and dangerous.

Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who ran into the woods near the Foxhaven subdivision.

The Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Agency says all those living in the area from Berea Church Road and West Main St Extended to Road Street and West Main Street Extend to stay indoors and make sure all doors and windows are locked and closed.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two people in the vehicle led deputies on a car chase in a stolen car and used a rifle to shoot at them outside the window of the car after dodging a traffic stop near Main Street in Elizabeth City.

