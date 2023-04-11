Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Powerball 4-10-23

Powerball Winning Numbers for 4-10-23 at 11pm
POWERBALL 4-10-23
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former deputy was jailed after his bond was doubled.
Former Craven County deputy/SRO charged with having sex with high school student
Authorities say Watford is responsible for the death of his father.
Bertie Co. deputies searching for son after father gunned down
Cannon was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office and is in jail.
Deputies in the east arrest man for statutory rape
Jeremee Epps
GOTCHA! Traffic stop snags wanted Pinetops man
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

NCEL 04-10-2023
NCEL 04-10-2023
People in Bertie County concerned for their safety after three homicides in one week.
Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin discusses recent string of deadly violence
NCEL 4-10-23
NCEL 4-10-23
Parents voice concerns following school bus shooting
Parents in the East are voicing concerns after shooting on school bus