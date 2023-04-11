Pitt County Litter Sweep seeking volunteers, April 15-29

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County is seeking volunteers and groups to participate in the Litter Sweep taking place April 15-29.

This local effort to pick up roadside trash and clean up Pitt County roadways is managed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A news release from the county says by volunteering, the DOT will provide volunteers with supplies like orange/blue reversible trash bags, gloves, and orange safety vests. This supplies are to be picked up at the DOT County Maintenance Office Yard in Greenville.

Volunteers are to report trash bag pickups online here following each litter sweep.

“Pitt County supports the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Spring Litter Sweep. Pitt County encourages volunteers to get out and pick up litter during these two weeks in April. If we all pitch in, we can make a difference to Pitt County Litter Free for You and Me!” says John Demary, Solid Waste and Recycling Director.

To register, call Candice Flake at 252-439-2939.

For more information, visit ncdot.gov/littersweep.

