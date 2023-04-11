Parents in the East are voicing concerns after shooting on school bus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 16-year-old boy was treated for a gunshot graze to the buttocks and parents here in the east are voicing their concerns. Though Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls says it sounds like the 14-year-old boy took the gun to South Central High School and it accidentally went off on the bus, parents are hoping to see change.

“We need metal detectors. I think clear bookbags that we used to have back in the day... let’s see what’s in there. They need to make sure that these kids aren’t carrying weapons. Especially kids who are being bullied and are upset. Parents also need to keep their guns locked up,” says Pitt County Schools parent, Sunnie Hadel.

Christy Kuberacki, another parent, also says, “It’s unfortunate that we would need to have metal detectors and more people at the door but I really think there needs to be better communication even amongst the students.”

Students say they too are fearful of what could happen without proper safety measures.

Hadel says, “They’re scared but sometimes they ride the bus but that is their biggest fear, riding the bus.”

Kuberacki also told WITN the thought is always in the back of kids’ minds. “They think about it and worry about it because they see it on the news and when it’s much more serious but I think both of them, we’ve taught them gun safety enough to know that if you see a gun, report it, get away from it, to do the right thing.”

Though proper safety measures will go a long way, many area parents believe starting in the home to avoid gun violence is key.

“We need more personal accountability starting in the home and then I think children will come along but we need that personal accountability first,” Kuberacki says.

According to the Pitt County Board of Education’s latest weapon report, there have been two firearms found on PCS school campuses so far this year compared to the three times in 2021 to 2022.

