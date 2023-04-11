Oriental residents react to weekend flooding

Oriental, N.C. (WITN) - Residents in Eastern Carolina’s coastal communities were exposed to weather conditions this past weekend that left business owners reflecting on how they prepare for severe weather.

High tide and heavy wind and rain over the weekend brought more than three feet of water to Oriental, specifically the businesses in the Oriental Harbor Village along Hodges Street.

Hurricane season hasn’t started yet, so for Sev Tok, owner of Spirit Shack, a new business that just opened two weeks ago, already seeing flooding was new for her.

“Saturday we couldn’t open. My partner George and I just kept driving here every couple of hours and watch the water rise higher and higher. We move things back and there’s a little crack under the door and we just watched to see if it would go under the door and it stopped right before it, it got up to about 3 1/2 feet,” Tok said.

For Eric Kindle, owner of The Bean, also on Hodges Street, he’s spent nearly two decades on the street and says that the flooding doesn’t always impact business but sometimes makes it challenging.

“October will be 17 years that I’ve been here and this happens a handful of times every year. Sometimes we need to close and sometimes we just put out a walkway and tell people to wear really tall boots. They’ll walk in they like their coffee,“ Kindle said.

The Bean stands on 8 1/2 feet stilts but Kindle says the building has still experienced almost a foot of flooding during hurricanes Isabel, Irene, and Florence.

Even though the weather is a challenge, the business owners all agree that it’s worth it.

“We were very well aware of the dangers. But the positives of being here, and opening the Spirit Shack far outweigh that. If a hurricane is coming you can prepare and we are ready for that.

Hurricane season starts on June 1st.

