Lenoir County temporary road closure

Road closure set for Tuesday and Wednesday.
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 29 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers may want to alter their route if they’re traveling in northern Lenoir County this morning and tomorrow.

Hull Road in Kinston will be closed near Highway 258 in order to replace a pipe ahead of the road being resurfaced.

The road will be closed today and Wednesday between the house of 8 A.M. and 5 P.M. Drivers can use Daly Waldrop Road and U.S. 258 to drive around the closure.

