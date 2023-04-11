Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Lenoir County intersection transitioning to an all-way stop this week

All-way stop sign
All-way stop sign(Mark Cone)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Changes are coming to an intersection in Kinston this week.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the intersection of Hill Farm Road at Smithfield Way in Kinston will be transformed into the new traffic pattern on Wednesday. Currently, drivers on Hill Farm Road don’t stop, beginning Wednesday, all drivers coming to the intersection will be required to stop.

Concrete islands have been installed on either side of the intersection in preparation for the traffic pattern changes. Drivers, after coming to a stop, will continue to be able to proceed straight or turn right or left. Officials from the North Carolina Department of Transportation said some of the turning lanes at the intersection are being consolidated to make the all-way stop operate more efficiently.

The department said it is making the change after reviewing a study of traffic and crash patterns in the area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former deputy was jailed after his bond was doubled.
Former Craven County deputy/SRO charged with having sex with high school student
Authorities say Watford is responsible for the death of his father.
Bertie Co. deputies searching for son after father gunned down
Cannon was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office and is in jail.
Deputies in the east arrest man for statutory rape
Jeremee Epps
GOTCHA! Traffic stop snags wanted Pinetops man
Kathryn Pridgen
Onslow deputies make arrest in September overdose death

Latest News

Oxygen is making its debut on WITN 7.7.
WITN 7.7: Oxygen channel now available to viewers
Parents in the East are voicing concerns after shooting on school bus
Parents in the East are voicing concerns after shooting on school bus
Michael Raynor
Jacksonville police make arrest after multiple suspected overdoses near area high school
31st Annual Unnatural Resources Fair - April 21st - 23rd