Lenoir County intersection transitioning to an all-way stop this week

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Changes are coming to an intersection in Kinston this week.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the intersection of Hill Farm Road at Smithfield Way in Kinston will be transformed into the new traffic pattern on Wednesday. Currently, drivers on Hill Farm Road don’t stop, beginning Wednesday, all drivers coming to the intersection will be required to stop.

Concrete islands have been installed on either side of the intersection in preparation for the traffic pattern changes. Drivers, after coming to a stop, will continue to be able to proceed straight or turn right or left. Officials from the North Carolina Department of Transportation said some of the turning lanes at the intersection are being consolidated to make the all-way stop operate more efficiently.

The department said it is making the change after reviewing a study of traffic and crash patterns in the area.

