Lenoir County intersection to be all-way stop on Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be changing another Lenoir County intersection into an all-way stop.

The intersection of Hill Farm Road at Smithfield Way will become an all-way stop starting Wednesday. The DOT said this is in response to traffic and crash patterns in the area.

Concrete islands, stop signs, and pavement markings are to help the all-way stop operate more efficiently.

Drivers are urged to slow down and be alert while crews make this change Wednesday.

The DOT says all-way stops are an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes.

