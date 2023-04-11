Advertise With Us
Kinston Enterprise Center is up for sale

Kinston Enterprise Center
Kinston Enterprise Center(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A building in downtown Kinston is up for sale and the owners say it will make a great opportunity for someone.

The Kinston Enterprise Center is owned by Downtown Kinston Revitalization, and they say they are ready to sell the property. The property features 28 office spaces as well as a loading dock.

Formerly known as Pride of Kinston until a recent rebrand, Downtown Kinston Revitalization currently uses the building to lease office space out to different businesses. Downtown Kinston Revitalization says that after going through the rebrand they are wanting to focus more on its mission, which is revitalizing Kinston.

Steele says the location is a great location for a business that needs offices downtown, or even as an investment property to lease the spaces to other businesses. The property is currently listed at $775,000.

