Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Key lawmakers win access to mishandled classified docs

FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The Biden administration has begun sharing with a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the Gang of Eight classified documents found in the possession of Trump, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence. (Department of Justice via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and NOMAAN MERCHANT
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has begun sharing with a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the Gang of Eight classified documents found in the possession of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, according to five people familiar with the matter.

Top lawmakers, including Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, had for months been asking the Justice Department to provide access to the documents — or at least an assessment of what was in them — so that Congress could gauge the potential national security harm.

That process recently got underway, said the people, who insisted on anonymity to discuss private interactions between the Justice Department and Congress. Committee leaders have been granted access to them on a rolling basis, said one of the people.

A Justice Department special counsel, Jack Smith, is investigating whether Trump mishandled roughly 300 documents with classified markings found at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida estate, and whether he or his representatives sought to obstruct that probe. Another special counsel, Robert Hur, is also investigating the improper retention of documents from Biden’s time as vice president that were located in his Delaware home and his pre-presidential think-tank office. Biden has said he had no knowledge the documents were there.

Lawyers for Pence have also said that an apparently small number of papers were inadvertently boxed and transported to his Indiana home at the end of the Trump administration.

Punchbowl News first reported the development.

The Biden administration held a classified briefing on the documents earlier this year for members of Congress, but senators accused the executive branch of stonewalling and insisted that they needed for national security reasons to see for themselves what materials the men were holding.

The Justice Department has said that it wanted to be cooperative with the lawmakers’ demands.

_____

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former deputy was jailed after his bond was doubled.
Former Craven County deputy/SRO charged with having sex with high school student
Authorities say Watford is responsible for the death of his father.
Bertie Co. deputies searching for son after father gunned down
Cannon was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office and is in jail.
Deputies in the east arrest man for statutory rape
Jeremee Epps
GOTCHA! Traffic stop snags wanted Pinetops man
Kathryn Pridgen
Onslow deputies make arrest in September overdose death

Latest News

Eastside Assembly of God wants to start an Easter tradition by reenacting the crucifixion of...
Church youth group reenacts crucifixion with hopes of starting annual Easter tradition
An ironworker guides a beam during construction of a building in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday,...
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip...
AP source: Democrats pick Chicago to host 2024 convention
Pasqoutank County Sheriff's Office
Residents asked to shelter in place in Pasquotank County due to manhunt
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from...
Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures