Jacksonville police make arrest after multiple suspected overdoses near area high school

Michael Raynor
Michael Raynor(Jacksonville Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man was arrested Friday after police said they were able to connect him to multiple suspected overdoses at a local lounge that is also near an area high school.

Officers arrested Michael Raynor, 46, of Jacksonville after they say they were able to connect him to three suspected overdoses at The Cardinal Lounge on Gum Branch Road, which is across the road from Jacksonville High School. Police and medical services were sent to the lounge after someone called 911 about a man who was unresponsive. After they arrived, two more people also began having trouble breathing.

Emergency personnel say they treated the three with Narcan but that one of them, Michael Baysden, died at the scene. The other two recovered from their symptoms.

Police said they were able to link Raynor as the person who gave the drugs to the three before they became ill.

Raynor was charged with selling cocaine, delivering cocaine, and manufacturing, selling, and delivering cocaine within 1000 feet of a school. He was given a $700,000 secured bond.

Police said this is an open and active investigation and are asking anyone with information to reach out to them at 910-938-6418.

