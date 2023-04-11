Grifton to host 51st Annual Shad Festival

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Grifton will be holding it’s 51st Shad Festival beginning Thursday April 13th, and going through Sunday April 16th.

Enjoy events such as the Miss Grifton Pageant, the Fishy Tales Contest, parades, art shows, and more. The Grifton Shad Festival is one of the most time-honored and longest running festivals in all of North Carolina.

For more information on the festival and a schedule of events, visit https://griftonshadfestival.com/.

WITN is a proud sponsor of the Grifton Shad Festival.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.