Former Farmville Central standout Teel completes transfer to Presbyterian College

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Farmville Central standout Samage Teel announced on social media on Tuesday he has completed his transfer to Presbyterian College from Winston-Salem State University.

Teel was the Rams second leading scorer averaging about 12 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists over 30 games played this season.

Presbyterian is a division one program in the Big South Conference.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.