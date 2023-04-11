Advertise With Us
Former Farmville Central standout Teel completes transfer to Presbyterian College

Played last two seasons at Winston-Salem State University
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Farmville Central standout Samage Teel announced on social media on Tuesday he has completed his transfer to Presbyterian College from Winston-Salem State University.

Teel was the Rams second leading scorer averaging about 12 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists over 30 games played this season.

Presbyterian is a division one program in the Big South Conference.

